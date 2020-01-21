OFFERS
2nd annual Grand Canyon Youth storytelling event to feature Grand Canyon speed run team members

Grand Canyon students in 5th through 8th grade had an opportunity to raft the Colorado River between Diamond Creek and Pierce Ferry in 2018 for an annual Grand Canyon Youth river trip. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:34 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Youth (GCY) will hold its second annual “River Stories Told Live” fundraiser Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

The evening celebrate storytelling and feature two members of the recent Grand Canyon speed run team as well as other local and youth voices. Proceeds from the event will support Grand Canyon Youth’s river programs for young people.

On Jan. 9, Flagstaff locals Lyndsay Hupp, Justin Salamon, and six other team members, attempted to break the record for the fastest journey from Lees Ferry to Pearce Ferry. Hupp and Salamon will be on hand at this event to tell the story of this epic adventure.

Additional speakers include geologist and author Wayne Ranney; journalist Laurel Morales; river guides Margeaux Bestard and Richard “Q” Quartaroli; GCY founder Jon Hirsh, and GCY alumni. Storytellers are limited to 10 minutes or less and will be speaking on the theme of “The Place Is in Charge.”

Tickets are $10 in advance at www.gcyouth.org or $15 at the door. Seating is limited and last year’s event sold out, so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Event raffle will include a $1,000 gift certificate from Wildland Trekking Company.

All proceeds from this event benefit Grand Canyon Youth’s outdoor programs, which provide an experiential education for young people along the rivers and canyons of the Southwest. GCY’s programs promote personal growth, environmental awareness, community involvement, and teamwork among people of diverse backgrounds.

Financial support for this event is provided by The Wildland Trekking Company.

Information provided by Grand Canyon Youth

