A new perspective: Cultural demonstrators visit Desert View
On Jan. 18 and 19, as part of the Desert View Cultural Demonstration Series, Grand Canyon National Park hosted Kyle Yazzie (Navajo painter) and Jerilyn Yazzie (Navajo silversmith and beader), offering visitor the opportunity to learn more about Navajo culture and art at Grand Canyon.
As child Kyle enjoyed other crafts and art work like origami, pipe cleaners, rubber bands, legos and beyblades, but he was inspired by watching his mother paint. His mother taught him the basics of painting and has been the greatest influence on his work. Kyle has been painting since he was 10 years old. He draws inspiration from his culture, stories, the landscape, and other people’s art. Kyle would like to give recognition to Art of the People for inviting him to their events and allowing him to advance his skills.
In 2009, Jerilyn decided to start jewelry-making to make ends meet. She had just become a single parent, moved back to the reservation and didn't know how to generate an income. Employment is scarce on the reservation. She remembered her mom made jewelry when she was a kid, but had quit. Her aunt Carol then gave Jerilyn her first set of tools. She began with one type of craft and has expanded. She credits her fellow jewelry makers, who were happy to share their knowledge, for her education and growth.
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Grand Canyon for Free
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Grand Canyon welcomes a new decade
- Going for a record: Oarsmen attempt to break rafting speed record down the Colorado River
- 2nd annual Grand Canyon Youth storytelling event to feature Grand Canyon speed run team members
- A grand legacy: Jim "Doc" Wurgler remembered for work at Grand Canyon
- Spelling Bee champs: Dlyan Pahl wins Grand Canyon bee
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
- Grand Canyon to receive up to 4 inches of snow Dec. 24
- Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
- New Zealand mudsnails infest Page Springs Fish Hatchery
- How dangerous is State Route 64?
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Snow showers to continue through Saturday in Williams
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: