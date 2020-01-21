Spelling Bee champs: Dlyan Pahl wins Grand Canyon bee
Grand Canyon School hosted its annual spelling bee Jan. 15, at Grand Canyon School multi-purpose room, where students from second through seventh grade competed to become the 2019-2020 spelling champion.
Dylan Pahl, 4th grade, was announced the winner after eight rounds. Dylan now moves on to the regional competition in the Coconino County Spelling Bee in February. James Pahl, third grade, won second place. The spirit award went to Dominic Collet, fifth grade. Monica Davila, second grade, received the poise award and Arrolea Jiminez, third grade, received the enunciation award. Other participants included: Alexis Venn, second grade, Ruben Jiminez, fourth grade, Preston Kolaravic, fifth grade, Amelia Walls and Kris Siyuja, sixth grade and Angel Weyant, seventh grade.
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Grand Canyon for Free
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Grand Canyon welcomes a new decade
- Going for a record: Oarsmen attempt to break rafting speed record down the Colorado River
- 2nd annual Grand Canyon Youth storytelling event to feature Grand Canyon speed run team members
- A grand legacy: Jim "Doc" Wurgler remembered for work at Grand Canyon
- Spelling Bee champs: Dlyan Pahl wins Grand Canyon bee
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
- Grand Canyon to receive up to 4 inches of snow Dec. 24
- Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
- New Zealand mudsnails infest Page Springs Fish Hatchery
- How dangerous is State Route 64?
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Snow showers to continue through Saturday in Williams
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: