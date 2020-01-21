Spelling Bee champs: Dlyan Pahl wins Grand Canyon bee

Grand Canyon School hosted its annual spelling bee Jan. 15, at Grand Canyon School multi-purpose room, where students from second through seventh grade competed to become the 2019-2020 spelling champion.

Dylan Pahl, 4th grade, was announced the winner after eight rounds. Dylan now moves on to the regional competition in the Coconino County Spelling Bee in February. James Pahl, third grade, won second place. The spirit award went to Dominic Collet, fifth grade. Monica Davila, second grade, received the poise award and Arrolea Jiminez, third grade, received the enunciation award. Other participants included: Alexis Venn, second grade, Ruben Jiminez, fourth grade, Preston Kolaravic, fifth grade, Amelia Walls and Kris Siyuja, sixth grade and Angel Weyant, seventh grade.