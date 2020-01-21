Yellowstone visitation at lowest level since since 2014; 2.3 percent less than 2018

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — In 2019, visitation to Yellowstone National Park was at the lowest level it has been since 2014.

The park recorded over 4 million visits, a 2.3 percent decrease from 2018 and a 5.6 percent decrease from the record-breaking year in 2016.

Recreation visits by year

2019 – 4,020,287

2018 – 4,114,999

2017 – 4,116,525

2016 – 4,257,177

2015 – 4,097,710

2014 – 3,513,486

In 1904, recreation visits topped out at 13,727.

More data on park visitation, including how numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website at

Information provided by NPS