Yellowstone visitation at lowest level since since 2014; 2.3 percent less than 2018
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:48 p.m.
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — In 2019, visitation to Yellowstone National Park was at the lowest level it has been since 2014.
The park recorded over 4 million visits, a 2.3 percent decrease from 2018 and a 5.6 percent decrease from the record-breaking year in 2016.
Recreation visits by year
2019 – 4,020,287
2018 – 4,114,999
2017 – 4,116,525
2016 – 4,257,177
2015 – 4,097,710
2014 – 3,513,486
In 1904, recreation visits topped out at 13,727.
More data on park visitation, including how numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website at
Information provided by NPS
