Death notice: Norma Jean Kinnison

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 11:47 a.m.

Death Notice: Norma Jean Kinnison

Born: Gillette, Wyoming on April 23, 1948

Death: Entered into rest on December 31, 2019 at Sun City West, AZ

