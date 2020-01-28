Grand Canyon Basketball: Phantoms take on Joseph City Jan. 14
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 11:41 a.m.
The Grand Canyon Phantoms lost to Joseph CIty 75-49, Jan. 14.
Photo Gallery
Phantoms vs. Joseph City, Jan. 14
Grand Canyon School Athletic Director Cyndi Moreno said the boys team has made significant improvement this year.
