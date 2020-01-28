OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Fri, Jan. 31
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon Basketball: Phantoms take on Joseph City Jan. 14

From left: Kienana Nanacasia, Melakai Longhoma and Rufus Keehahe battle for the ball Jan. 14 in a home game against Joseph City. Joseph City won, 75-49. (Veronica Tierney/WGCN)

From left: Kienana Nanacasia, Melakai Longhoma and Rufus Keehahe battle for the ball Jan. 14 in a home game against Joseph City. Joseph City won, 75-49. (Veronica Tierney/WGCN)

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 11:41 a.m.

The Grand Canyon Phantoms lost to Joseph CIty 75-49, Jan. 14.

Photo Gallery

Phantoms vs. Joseph City, Jan. 14

Grand Canyon School Athletic Director Cyndi Moreno said the boys team has made significant improvement this year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

GC boys prepare<br>for Seligman showdown
Lady Phantoms trounce Wildcats, Phantoms split last two contests
GC boys drop games<br>to Joe City, Ash Fork<br>
GC boys split twinbill<br>vs. Ash Fork, fall to Joe City
Turnovers sink Phantoms in losses to Mogollon, Joseph City

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites