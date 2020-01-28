Grand Canyon extends permit process for special and commercial permits
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park’s permit office is temporarily extending the permit processing time periods effective Feb. 14 until this summer. This change will impact commercial use authorizations (CUA) and special use permit (SUP) applications submitted after Feb. 14.
Most special events and activities held in the park, such as weddings, organized group rim-to-rim trips and using the Shrine of the Ages, require a special use permit. Basic SUPs currently take up to 30 days to process. After Feb. 14, the processing will take 30-45 days, and more complex requests may take 60-90 days. First Amendment special use applications will take precedence.
Special Use Permits are issued after the National Park Service determines that the activity will not cause derogation of the park’s resources or values, visitor experiences, or the purpose for which the park was established.
Commercial Use Authorizations are required for all commercial visitor services provided by a company or organization not based in the park. Complete CUA application packages received by Feb. 14, will be processed within 30 days. After the Feb. 14, CUAs will be processed approximately 45-60 days after a complete package is submitted.
All incomplete application packages will receive one notification of missing items before being denied. Applications will be delayed if there’s missing materials. A finalized 2020 CUA is required to conduct business within Grand Canyon National Park.
More information about Grand Canyon SUPs is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/sup.htm.
More information about Grand Canyon CUAs is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/cua.htm.
Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park
