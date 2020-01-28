OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Fri, Jan. 31
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A perfect pairing with the Great American Wine Company and the National Park Foundation

From left: Featured wines Red Blend, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Grigio. (Photo/AP)

From left: Featured wines Red Blend, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Grigio. (Photo/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 11:32 a.m.

NAPA, Calif. — Rooted in tradition and the pioneering spirit, The Great American Wine Company (TGAWC) has begun a partnership with the National Park Foundation —the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service.

Now, $3.00 from each case sold will be donated to the National Park Foundation to support its mission to preserve and enrich America’s national treasures.

“The Great American Wine Company and the National Park Foundation’s shared commitment to preserving America’s national parks makes this collaboration a perfect pairing,” said Stefanie Mathew, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation.

At this time, The Great American Wine Company has also announced the release of the highly anticipated Helix™ wine closure within the full line of varietals. The collection offers seven varietals: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Red Blend, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Rosé and Pinot Grigio all lined priced at $12.99/bottle at participating retailers nationally. The revolutionary Helix™ wine bottle and closure system, developed by Amorim and Owens-Illinois, is leading the way in more ways than one. Using 100 percent California grown grapes, TGAWC’s new-world winemaking techniques are backed by the TRUE Zero Waste Certified Program within their winery and bottled with 100 percent natural cork, setting a new standard in sustainability and eco-friendly production within the wine industry.

“We are honored to work with the National Park Foundation who aligns in values with connecting people to authentic American experiences, demonstrating a true pioneering spirit and honoring America’s history, traditions, and stories,” said Steven Billey, General Sales Manager of TGAWC.

More information about The Great American Wine Company brand and program is available at www.tgawc.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Canyon to be setting<br>for art series in 2005
Free admission and festivities during National Park Week April 16-24
Guests Column: Steps are being taken to ensure parks are protected, with limited basic services
This bird has flown <br>
Ban on sale of disposable water bottles at Grand Canyon back on

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites